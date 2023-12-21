HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.