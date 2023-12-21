HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,312 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

