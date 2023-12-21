HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $263.42 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

