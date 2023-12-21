Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMC

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Honda Motor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.