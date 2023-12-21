Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Honda Motor stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
