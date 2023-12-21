Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $104.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

