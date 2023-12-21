HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

