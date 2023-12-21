IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

