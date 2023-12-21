Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $256.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $216.43 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

