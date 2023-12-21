Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Stock Position Trimmed by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,302,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

