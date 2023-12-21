Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,974 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 241,787 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $7,100,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $6,873,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

