Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Insider Buys C$18,465.60 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,465.60.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Inovalis S.A. bought 6,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$9,879.66.

On Monday, December 11th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 39,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,992.63.

On Friday, December 8th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 28,800 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$45,253.44.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 16,700 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,203.97.

On Friday, December 1st, Inovalis S.A. bought 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,029.27.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,237.90.

Shares of TSE INO.UN opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.81.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

