Insider Buying: Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Buys $96,560.00 in Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,887.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGAE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

