Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

