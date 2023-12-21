Insider Buying: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Purchases C$74,529.00 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00.

ENB opened at C$47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.10. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.7501453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.21.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

