Insider Buying: IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Tredenick bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$19.73 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,190.00 ($39,724.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.35.

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

