Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires 11,060 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac bought 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $19,023.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,739,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,271.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $44,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.