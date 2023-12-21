Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $13,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Cryoport stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.