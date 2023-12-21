Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells 2,137 Shares of Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $64,152.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.94. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

