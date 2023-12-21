Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells $18,285.00 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $18,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

HOPE stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several research firms have commented on HOPE. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 355,991 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

