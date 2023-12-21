Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $25,230.32 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,978 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $14,835.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

