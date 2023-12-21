Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 11,242 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,242 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $23,495.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,510,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74.
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $27,384.10.
SES AI Stock Up 0.5 %
SES stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
