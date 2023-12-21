Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 11,242 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,242 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $23,495.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,510,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $27,384.10.

SES AI Stock Up 0.5 %

SES stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

