Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 10,817 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPYX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.