Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 53,293 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,023 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 227,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 203,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter.

XLG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 64,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

