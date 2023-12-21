Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,846. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

