Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 2,253 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,206. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

