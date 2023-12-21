Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 654 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $118.26. 106,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,880. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

