Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.82. 24,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.66. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $266.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.