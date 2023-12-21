Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.23. 4,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

