Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VCR stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $309.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.