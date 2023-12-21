Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.