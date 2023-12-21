Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.66. 400,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,867. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.