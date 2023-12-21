Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 118 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

