Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 26 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $696.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,138. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

