Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 28 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,532,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $444.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,360. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

