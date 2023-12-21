Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

AVGO stock traded up $15.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,125.64. The stock had a trading volume of 404,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,600. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $942.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.62. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

