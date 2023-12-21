Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 494 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.81. 85,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,830. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.