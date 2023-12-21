Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 337,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,707. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

