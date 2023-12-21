Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $480.17. 52,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,784. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.21 and a 200-day moving average of $437.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $486.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

