InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.51

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.51 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 6718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $52,208.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $175,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.