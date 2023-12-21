Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.72

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 32301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,825,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,703.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 396,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

