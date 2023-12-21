Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
Shares of IVR stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.
IVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
