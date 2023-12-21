Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

