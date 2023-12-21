iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.18

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 210182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
