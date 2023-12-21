iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.18

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 210182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

