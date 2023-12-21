iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

