iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.94

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 15546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares California Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23,202.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 432,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 200,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

