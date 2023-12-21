iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.50

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 30420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

