iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.50

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 30420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
