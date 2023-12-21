iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after buying an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

