iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.35

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 376923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.