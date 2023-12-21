iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.39. 273,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,709. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average of $256.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

