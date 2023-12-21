iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.43

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 6829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,712,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,103,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

